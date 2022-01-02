Dothan's evening forecast: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll s…