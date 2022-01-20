For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Friday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
