Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

