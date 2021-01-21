 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

