Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

