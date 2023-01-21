This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
