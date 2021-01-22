Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.