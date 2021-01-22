This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should re…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. F…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. …