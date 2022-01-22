 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

