Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.