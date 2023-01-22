This evening in Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
