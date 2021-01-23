Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. F…
This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. I…