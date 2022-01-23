Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
