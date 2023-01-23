This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
