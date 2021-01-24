Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.