 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Dothan: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert