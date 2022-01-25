 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

