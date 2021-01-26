This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
