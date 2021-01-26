Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.