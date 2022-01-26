 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

