 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert