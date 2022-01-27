Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.