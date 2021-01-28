 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert