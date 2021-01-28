This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
