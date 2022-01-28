 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert