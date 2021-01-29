Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.