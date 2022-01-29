 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

