Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

