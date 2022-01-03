 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

