Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
