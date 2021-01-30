 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

