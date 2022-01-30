Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.