This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
