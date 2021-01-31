Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
