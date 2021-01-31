Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.