 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert