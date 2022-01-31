This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
