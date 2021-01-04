 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

