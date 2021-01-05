Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.