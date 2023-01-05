 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

