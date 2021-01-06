For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
