Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tue…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 m…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degree…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to rea…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The first part of the …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at…
This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dotha…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…