Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

