This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
