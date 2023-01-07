 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

