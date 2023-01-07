This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
