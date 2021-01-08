 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

