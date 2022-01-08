 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

