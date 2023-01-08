Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.