Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.