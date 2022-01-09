For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
