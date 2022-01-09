 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert