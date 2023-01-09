 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert