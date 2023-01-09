For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tue…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…