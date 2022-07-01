Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.