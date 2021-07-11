Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
