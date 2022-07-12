For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
