Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
