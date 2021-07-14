This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
