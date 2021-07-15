Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
