For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
