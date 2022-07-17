Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
